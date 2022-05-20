CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Friday, a Canfield doctor was placed on probation for a year after pleading guilty to two charges that he threatened someone.

In addition to the guilty pleas, prosecutors also dismissed a charge of having weapons while under disability and violating a protection order against Dr. Ali Kooshkabadi, 39.

Kooshkabadi pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield to a first-degree charge of aggravated menacing and a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of menacing.

In addition to the probation, Kooshkabadi was given a 180-day jail sentence with credit for four days already served and the remainder suspended.

The pleas came after extensive negotiations between prosecutors and defense attorney David Engler. Judge Molly Johnson upheld the plea agreement.

Kooshkabadi is accused of threatening two people on April 1 in Canfield Township.

Two days later, Kooshkabadi was charged by Boardman police with making terroristic threats for an incident at a township gun store. That case is still pending. A hearing for that case is set for May 31 in county court in Boardman.

After that arrest, Kooshkabadi spent eight days undergoing mental health treatment before being taken into custody.

Kooshkabadi is also charged with having a gun on April 3. An affidavit in the case said he was not allowed to have the gun because he was undergoing mental health treatment. However, because that treatment was not ordered by a judge and a judge never found him incompetent, the charge was dropped.

The gun, however, was forfeited to Engler and Kooshkabadi cannot get it back.

The protection order charge was dropped because of a question of whether Kooshkabadi was ever served in a timely fashion.

As part of the plea agreement, Kooshkabadi is not to have any contact with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he used to work, and AT&T.

Kooshkabadi was also employed by Mercy Health until April 1. They have refused to comment on why he no longer works there.