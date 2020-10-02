Canfield couple and their company accused of embezzling from property owner

Kenny and Erica Stanton, and their business KFL Property Management, were indicted this week

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A husband and wife from Canfield and their company are now being charged with embezzling from a local property owner.

Kenny and Erica Stanton, and their business KFL Property Management, were indicted this week on grand theft charges.

Prosecutors say the Stantons had been hired to manage an apartment complex but pocketed rent they collected and used a credit card they were issued to purchase personal items, including groceries.

Prosecutors say the total amount embezzled is close to $125,000.