Canfield company reports growth after appearance on ‘This Old House’

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods in Canfield is promoting multiple employees to support recent growth.

The company said it’s due to exposure and partnerships after being featured on PBS’s “This Old House.”

The host of the home-improvement show visited Baird Brothers’ Canfield location to see how four-paneled doors are made. In the process, he met Terry Baird, who detailed the company’s 50-year history, and walked the grounds with Baird Brothers’ sales director, Steve Stack.

The show aired last month.

Since then, Stack was promoted to director of new business development.

“I’ve been with this great company for more than 40 years,” Stack said. “It’s exciting to see this type of growth right here in the Mahoning Valley and I’m proud to be a part of the legacy that Baird Brothers is building within the hardwood industry.”

Derek Donatelli, a former Mahoning Valley field representative, was promoted to director of sales.

Michael Ondrey was promoted to Mahoning Valley field representative.

Baird Brothers also attributes company growth to a loyal customer base, a strong economy and dedicated employees.

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods manufactures and retails architectural hardwood products, including moldings, handrails, stair parts, flooring and more.