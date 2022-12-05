CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After celebrating a big win for Canfield’s football team in the stands, it was time to celebrate at home.

What was originally planned as a rally for Canfield students and staff at the school turned into a community celebration Monday morning as head coach Mike Pavlansky formally presented Canfield’s superintendent and athletic director with the Division 3 championship trophy.

On Friday, the Cardinals defeated Bloom-Carroll to claim the district’s first championship in football. The coach told the crowd that the title is for the entire community.

“I’m just fortunate to be the head coach here, and people want to give recognition. It’s not about me. It’s about our kids, our community, our schools, and it takes everybody to get to this level, even if you never reach this level and you can provide a positive experience to the kids, it’s everybody involved,” said Pavlansky.