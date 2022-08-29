CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun has resigned, effective last Friday.

An internal investigation of the events that led up to Calhoun and a subordinate employee being placed on leave last week is ongoing.

Acting City Manager and Police Chief Chuck Colucci said an independent third party will review the findings of the investigation once it’s completed.

At this point, no other action has been taken against the other employee involved, who remains on paid leave.

Calhoun has been city manager in Canfield for four years.