Canfield Christmas tree farmer warns of short supply this year

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been harder than usual for many to find that perfect tree for Christmas. Many sellers haven’t even opened and others are running low on supply. Some say the COVID-19 pandemic is a big reason for the shortage.

Going out and selecting a real tree is something that families can do together during a time when they may feel cooped up. A lot of people are doing it.

“Unfortunately, keeping everybody in and going out to buy your own tree or select your own tree is kind of a family affair,” said Greg Stepuk, co-owner of Stepuk Tree Farms.

Stepuk says that Christmas tree sellers around the Valley have fewer trees for the public and that some growers don’t have enough to sell.

“We’ve been shortened on some of our orders of trees because they just don’t have those available, now. They are just not mature enough,” he said. “It looks like a couple of local growers didn’t even open this year, and the ones that are open, they have concerns about their stock running out.”

Although Stepuk appreciates the high demand, he can only sell so many trees in a given year to make sure he has enough for the future.

“It’s good for us on one hand, and on the other hand, it’s taken supply down a little bit. That causes concern for the future as well,” Stepuk said.

Stepuk advises everyone to get their trees now because there’s a chance everything could be gone soon.

“Do that probably by the end of this weekend. I’ve heard that because of demand and low supply, a lot of it is going to be running low, and there’s going to be some early closures this year,” he said.