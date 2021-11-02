Voters to decide on 3 Canfield charter amendments

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield residents are voting on three proposed amendments to the city’s charter.

The first would allow the city manager to be recalled by a ballot issue. Currently, the city council makes the decision to recall the city manager.

The second would limit city council members to two 2-year terms instead of the current four 4-year terms.

The third would prevent people from using city resources to support or oppose any candidate or issue on a ballot. Anyone in violation would be ineligible for employment within Canfield for five years.