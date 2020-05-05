Canfield business giving away free pizzas to frontline worker

Nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters and EMS can get a free personal pan pizza

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Waypoint 4180 in Canfield is giving back to those on the frontlines.

Nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters and EMS can get a free personal pan pizza.

You have to show a form of ID or be in uniform to get a free pizza. They will be given to the first 500 people who come to get them.

Waypoint has set up a drive-thru that is contact-free.

“We will put in their passenger seat with our gloves, our masks, hand sanitizer and everything, and off they go. The ownership just wanted to show our appreciation for people on the frontlines,” said Nancy Sullivan, executive director of sales and marketing.



Free pizzas will be handed out until 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.

Waypoint 4180 is located at 4180 Westford Place in Canfield.

For more information, call 330-533-6692 or visit waypoint4180.com.