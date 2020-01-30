Canfield bridal shop reopens following devastating fire

It's a new beginning for the owners of Toula's Bridal and Formal in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s a new beginning for the owners of Toula’s Bridal and Formal in Canfield.

The business has reopened at a new location following a devastating fire last summer that gutted the business at its former location inside the Summit Plaza on Route 224.

The fire destroyed half of the plaza, including the offices for RP Motors, Hair Hut, and the dress shop.

Toula’s has now reopened at 4137 Boardman-Canfield Road in Canfield.

The business is hosting an event Sunday, Feb. 9 to celebrate their new beginning. The event is called Mother-Daughter Night Out: Prom Edition. Customers are invited to attend from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests hoping to attend the event should go to the Toula’s Bridal Facebook page and register as soon as possible. Space is limited, and registration must be made in advance.

Firefighters believe the fire at the Summit Plaza started behind a sign used for Sunkiss Tanning Center, which was not operating inside the plaza at the time of the fire.