CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield School Board Wednesday unanimously approved putting a 7.5 mill levy on the November ballot.

The money would be used to pay for the previously approved plan to build new schools.

The $104.9 million project includes renovations to Canfield High School, a new middle school on the current middle school site, a new elementary school and administrative offices at the Hilltop site, along with the demolition of C.H. Campbell Elementary and the middle school.

The project is known as Pan A. Now, voters must decide whether to get behind it or not when they go to the polls in November.