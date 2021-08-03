Canfield bank ranked #1 in Ohio in Bank Director Magazine

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers National Bank, headquartered in Canfield, received a high grade in a national publication.

It was ranked the number one performing bank in Ohio by Bank Director Magazine and 17th nationally.

The ranking was based on profitability, asset quality and other banking measures.

“We have a culture of high performance that we strive to deliver each day for our stakeholders and customers. This ranking is the ultimate honor and validation for our associates and their remarkable commitment to making an impact for the local communities and businesses we serve,” said Farmers President and CEO Kevin J. Helmick.

Farmers National Bank has locations throughout northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Bank Director is a renowned national publication that has served as an information resource for bank boards of directors and c-suite executives since 1991.