Candidates share why they want to be the next mayor of Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield residents had the chance to hear from the three candidates running for mayor during a debate Wednesday night.

Don Dragish, Kathryn Young and Bruce Neff are vying for the mayoral seat that will be left open after current Mayor Richard Duffet announced he will not be seeking reelection.

Dragish is a businessman who previously served on council as president.

Young serves on the Parks and Recreation along with the Cemetery boards for the city.

Neff is currently a member of the City Council.

They stayed with the topics of infrastructure, economic development and the charter amendments.

One issue was the ongoing issue of flooding, which was brought up first to Young.



“It’s about being proactive instead of reactive. When it came to infrastructure, I’ve noticed over the last five years, we never really put the money back into the infrastructure,” said Young.



They then went into economic development and growth for the city of Canfield, and questions were raised on what they would do to bring in more businesses to grow the tax revenue, along with what is being done to attract new residents.

“We have some new home builds, which we haven’t had in a very long time. I think we have record numbers, I believe, and the reason I believe that they want to come here is because we have a great community,” said Dragish.



The charter amendments that will appear on the November ballot were also discussed.

Neff believes Canfield has an excellent form of government.



“I’ve always felt that the mayor is the spokesperson for the city, and he should be involved in recruiting, looking for new business, and be the spokesperson to move the city forward,” Neff said.



Each candidate shared how they just want to make Canfield an even better place for present and future residents.

The election is on November 2.