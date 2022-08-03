WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after Ohio’s second primary, the candidates vying for the state’s 64th House District are already looking ahead to November.

Vince Peterson, II, won the Democrat primary Tuesday. He received more than 68% of the vote. Peterson will face Republican Nick Santucci in the General Election.

“I’m excited and just ready for the opportunity to push forward and to get this done not only for myself and my campaign but honestly for this Valley and this country,” Peterson said.

Santucci was unopposed in the primary. Both candidates say they’ll be working hard over the next three months.

“I hope to offer a different path for our area once I am elected and go down to Columbus and serve and bring a lot of resources back and try to make an impact,” Santucci said.

The 64th House District includes Warren, Howland, Niles, Girard and Hubbard.

The General Election is scheduled for November 8.