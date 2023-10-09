YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the three candidates for Youngstown City Council’s 7th Ward seat say they’ve had numerous campaign signs vandalized or stolen.

Independent candidate Amber White says she has replaced 40 signs altogether.

“It has been getting very costly. I do not think people are aware of the serious consequences of stealing or vandalizing political signs,” she said.

Republican Josie Lyon says she has had 22 signs stolen or destroyed since Sept. 11.

Lyon says she has reported the incidents to police and is asking anyone with Ring doorbell video to come forward.

Democrat incumbent Basia Adamczak says she just started putting signs up last week and has noticed some missing but none vandalized.

“I understand these candidates’ concerns. I also have been victimized. Signs are not cheap. As a public servant for nearly a decade, I believe candidates and their respective supporters should stand on their merit and not resort to these tactics,” Adamczak said.