(WKBN) — In Trumbull County, three candidates are vying to replace long-time Auditor Adrian Biviano at the end of his term.

Two Democrats Tod Latell and Tom Shay plus Republican Martha Yoder are running for County Auditor in the upcoming May primary — all seeking to take over the office once current Auditor Adrian Biviano retires at the end of his term in March 2023.

“We need to continue to maintain that financial integrity in the auditor’s office and I feel I’m the best person to do that,” said Tod Latell.

Latell is the current County Recorder — a position he’s now held for five years. He previously worked as a Huntington Bank branch manager, assistant vice president and investment representative. He’d like to see continued technology improvements made in the office.

“The auditor’s office is the watchdog of the tax dollars we have to make sure that it’s transparent that people understand where their money is being spent and make sure they feel good about that,” said Latell.

Transparency was also echoed by Latell’s challenger in the primary, Tom Shay.

“It’s so important because these are and I think residents deserve to know where their dollars are being spent,” said Shay.

He’d also like to bring team building, a customer-focused environment, and a more robust process for registering nonowner-occupied homes to the office. Shay has been involved in the county’s Democratic party for years and works as a real estate accountant. He was first elected as Braceville Township’s Fiscal Officer at the age of 19.

“We need a county auditor that you know has an accounting background and is able to you know manage the office financially because I think the residents deserve that,” said Shay.

Martha Yoder is unopposed in the primary. She’s owned her own business for more than two decades and previously served as a Farmington Township Trustee. Yoder also ran for state representatives three times but was unsuccessful in the general elections.

“I have 28 years of experience in managing people. I have a vision for how we can make things different. I think all of those things added together make me the best candidate,” said Yoder.

She too has big ideas for the office centering around transparency, technology improvements, and becoming more citizen-friendly.

“Being able to make it that makes us more accessible makes us more transparent primarily through the use of technology but also through outreach,” said Shay.