Candidate for Youngstown mayor says ‘this is not the best we can do’

Ryan Kelly believes now is the time to move the city forward

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s less than a week until the May primary and the race to pick a Democratic candidate for Youngstown mayor has a crowded field.

Ryan Kelly presented his plan for the millions of dollars the city will get in federal money.

He believes now is the time to move the city forward.

“It’s clear this is not the best we can do in the City of Youngstown and that’s the main reason why I’m running. I want to change the way we’re doing business, I want to change our operating system in the city,” Kelly said.

The primary election in Ohio is next Tuesday.