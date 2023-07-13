YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You settle into your patio chair sipping coffee and relishing in the view of the forest in your backyard, or a pond that sits just off of your property line that invites waterfowl and the occasional woodland creature for a cool drink. But then the next thing you know, a bulldozer sits at the ready to take it all down, or a building goes up and now you are looking at vinyl siding.

Is there anything you can do?

Other than ordinances that are written in communities such as in beachfront areas or mountain towns, you really don’t have a “right” to your view if it’s not written into the local law.

It’s a common problem. In fact, neighbors in Howland are trying to come up with a solution after a church built a fence that now obstructs woodland views that homeowners have been enjoying for years.

Generally, there is nothing you can do unless you can prove that the fence or building blocking your view was done with malicious intent, but even then, it would be a tough case, according to real estate experts.

A North Dakota case of an obstructed view made its way to the state’s supreme court. A homeowner said that his neighbor’s construction of a pool house blocked his view of a golf course, which potentially lessened his home’s value.

The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled against the homeowner because the homeowner didn’t have a “covenant” or easement protecting the view of the golf course. The court said that the homeowners “have no cognizable right to an unobstructed view from their property.”

An easement is a two-way street, and all parties have to agree. According to Zillow, it’s a written contract that gives you usage of a property without owning it.

If the reason for the easement is to protect a view, the landowner couldn’t do anything that would alter it. Easements are used frequently for other reasons such as if the property is an access point to a recreation area, trail or other desirable area. It’s also common with utility companies and gas wells.

A conservation easement is something a landowner would volunteer to do in order to limit the land’s future use and keep it in its natural condition. It’s usually an agreement between a government entity or a non-profit organization. And if you want to sell your land but don’t want to see it developed, you can enter into a land trust to protect it.

Another thing to consider is public waterways. Typically, the waterway belongs to the state of Ohio, however, the land beneath the water belongs to the landowner on either side. That means boaters can sail past your property, but stopping and getting out is another matter.

If you are a boater, keep in mind that if you stop to wade or take a break on land, you could be trespassing on private property and prior permission could be necessary.

Another issue that is coming to the forefront with solar energy is anything that would block the sun from reaching solar panels on your property. It’s fairly new terrain and laws are not crystal clear, but Ohio has a revised code addressing it. Generally, it’s a case where an easement would be needed to protect that source of energy.

If solar panels are something you want to add to your home, it pays to do some research to ensure permanent access to sunlight.