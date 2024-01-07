CLEVELAND (WKBN) — While you may think that an ‘exercise snack’ means trying a new smoothie or protein bar, the term actually refers to something completely different.

The term “exercise snack” refers to when you do short bursts of intense activity throughout the day. It’s typically a high-intensity activity that lasts around one to two minutes. These can be anything from climbing stairs to jumping jacks, and don’t require a gym membership or other equipment.

Doctors say regardless, it’s always important to stay active.

“Consistency is key. When we are doing any form of exercise, it doesn’t necessarily become beneficial if we’re doing it inconsistently,” said Dr. Katie Lawton of Cleveland Clinic. “When we do things consistently over a period of a year, that’s when we tend to see more benefits.”

Lawton said it’s best to plan out times to be active – whether that’s through exercise snacking or traditional workouts. She adds that it’s important to warm up before any physical activity and encourages people to talk with their healthcare provider if they’re unsure about workout plans.