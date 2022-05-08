NORTH BENTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed multiple campers at a Portage County campground Sunday morning.

Fire crews were sent to the McDermott Lakefront Campground around 5:30 a.m. Multiple crews were on scene, including some from Mahoning County.

Deerfield Fire Chief Vaughn Surcliffe says 2 people were taken to the hospital. Both are receiving treatment inside burn units at an Akron hospital.

At least four campers were involved in the fire. Chief Surcliffe says everyone else either got out safely or were not at their camper at the time.

Firefighters on scene said the fire erupted due to small explosions from propane tanks.

State fire marshals from both Portage and Mahoning counties, along with Portage County fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire to start.

Crews were on scene late into the morning watering down what was left to avoid rekindling.