Campbell’s mayor ousted in close race

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell’s mayor has been ousted, but the vote was close.

According to unofficial returns, Bryan Tedesco received 872 votes to incumbent Nick Phillips‘ 848.

Phillips has been the mayor since 2015. He was re-elected in 2019 after defeating Juanita Rich, the city’s Fourth Ward councilwoman at the time.

Tedesco is a lineman for the Ohio Edison Company and Second Ward councilman for the past 22 years.

He said his priorities in the position are to clean up blight and demolish vacant buildings, resurface roadways and equip the fire and police departments with safety equipment.

Phillips declined to comment Tuesday night since the vote is so close.