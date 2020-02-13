Campbell’s former police chief ordered to pay fine in threat case

Dennis Puskarcik was charged with menacing after investigators say he threatened a Campbell police officer

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell’s former police chief agreed to a plea deal and was ordered to pay a fine.

Dennis Puskarcik was scheduled to go on trial this month. He was charged with menacing after investigators say he threatened a Campbell police officer. According to a police report, the female officer said another officer heard Puskarcik threaten to punch her in the face.

Thursday, Puskarcik pleaded no contest and was found guilty of disorderly conduct. He was ordered to pay a $150 fine, plus court costs.

He resigned as chief in January of 2019.