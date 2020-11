Her biggest win came last November when she won the title of Miss Ohio USA

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday is a big night for Campbell’s Stephanie Miranda. She’ll be on stage competing for the title of Miss USA.

Stephanie was born in Puerto Rico and she moved to Campbell at the age of five.

She competed in her first pageant at 14. Since then, she’s won 10.

Her biggest win came last November when she won the title of Miss Ohio USA.

The competition this year is in Memphis.