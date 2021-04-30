Campbell woman charged with hitting, pepper-spraying man holding child

Reports said the child complained that her eyes hurt and her face was red

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Campbell woman was arrested late Thursday afternoon at a Madison Avenue apartment after she hit and pepper sprayed the father of her children while he was holding a child.

Fontaeja Davis, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of misdemeanor counts of assault and child endangering. She is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 5:15 p.m. to an apartment in the 700 block of Madison Avenue, where witnesses told police Davis argued with the father of her two children because he wanted to take them while he was with a woman she didn’t know.

When the father picked one of the children up and was walking away, Davis hit him in the head two or three times before spraying him with pepper spray, reports said.

According to reports, the child that the father was holding complained her eyes hurt and her face was red. The father said he would take her for medical treatment, reports said.

Davis was cooperative with police and gave them the pepper spray, reports said.