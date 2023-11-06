CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters will decide whether or not to approve a new tax levy for ambulance service in Campbell.

City leaders said the levy is needed to generate $225,000 a year to help EMT Ambulance provide 24-hour emergency medical services.

Officials say they gave strong consideration to establishing their own ambulance, but they claim the city simply can’t afford it.

If approved, the owner of an average $100,000 home will pay another $12 a month in taxes.

If the levy fails, the city could lose guaranteed ambulance service.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.