CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial senior Angeleah Matzye has racked up eight varsity letters after four years of volleyball and bowling for the Red Devils but also does so much more.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve always put a lot of effort into all the things I do. I love learning, and I’ve always wanted to get good grades,” Matzye said. “And sports are just so much fun with all my friends and being able to participate and play for my school.”

Matzye will graduate with a perfect GPA at 4.0, perfect attendance in her four years of high school and earned Class of 2023 valedictorian.

“It’s never really been a struggle to manage it. I mean, obviously, there’s a lot of stress that comes with it, but it’s kind of always come easy to me,” Matzye said. “I’ve gotten really good at balancing everything together, so I love balancing it and getting to do everything that I want.”

That shows on the volleyball court, where Matzye was tabbed team captain and made the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference All-Star team.

Then, while at the bowling lanes, Matzye earned MVAC Player of the Week and Second Team All-Conference honors, while finishing third overall at sectionals to individually qualify for districts.

“It’s not as competitive. You’re not in each other’s faces, like on a court, and it’s not very physical, so you get to talk to the people, and I’ve made a lot of friends from all these teams around here, and a lot of people that like I know for a long time throughout my life,” Matzye said.

Matzye will take her talents to the Honors College for Biology at Youngstown State University on the medical track

“Those friendships I’ll get to keep with me just from playing the sport, and all the adults that have coached me, and all of the people I’ve played with or played against, it’s really the people that make it the best,” Matzye said.

Campbell Memorial senior Angeleah Matzyeis our Student Athlete of the Week.