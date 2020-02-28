Campbell using money from sold water plant to fix up vacant properties

The fire department determines a property is unsafe, then the city knocks it down and cleans it up

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The mayor of Campbell said the city is hard at work, cleaning up blighted properties.

In recent days, Mayor Nick Phillips has been posting updates on social media. He said the fire department determines a property is unsafe, then the city knocks it down and cleans it up.

Recent projects include the old Paris Inn Bar on Wilson Avenue and the former Mike’s Store at 12th Street and Roosevelt Drive.

Phillips said money for these projects is coming from selling the city’s water plant.

“Over 50, 60 houses have come down and now commercial properties are coming down because the funding’s become available to do so. Council is on the same page. We’re both focused on taking the city in the right direction, and bring in new businesses and generate new revenue for the city.”

Philllips also said he’s working with surrounding communities like Youngstown to clean up and improve properties on Route 422 or McCartney Road.