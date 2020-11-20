Campbell students benefit from rocketeer teaching their class

The students have been working on model rocketry as part of an extended STEM activity

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Third graders at Campbell Elementary had an exciting afternoon,

mixing learning with rockets!

The students have been working on model rocketry as part of an extended STEM activity. Thursday was launch day.

Students each assembled, painted, and prepared their rockets, while learning the basic principles of rocketry and how rockets fly.

It was all organized by Antonio Montanez, a Cardinal Mooney and Ohio State aerospace engineering graduate, who now substitutes at the school.

“I just wanted to come share my love with what I do with rockets to them. Hopefully, one of them comes away from this with an awesome experience and says maybe one day I’ll go into this. That’s all I can hope for them is that they love this, and they want to pursue this further,” Montanez said.

