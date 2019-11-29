Campbell soccer coach accused of theft goes before judge

A Campbell soccer coach was arraigned Friday on theft charges

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – A Campbell soccer coach was arraigned Friday on theft charges.

Police say Phillip Atsas, a gym teacher at Campbell Elementary and Middle schools and the soccer coach, was collecting money from parents of soccer players, although the sport was free to play.

Atsas’s bond was reduced at Friday’s hearing from $30,000 to $18,000.

Superintendent Matthew Bowen said Atsas solicited money from parents asking for donations to cover soccer camps and tournaments event though the district covers those fees, according to a police report.

