CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell City Schools announced its principal died on Friday.

The district told families that Jim Klingensmith died on Dec. 17 in an email.

The school district is implementing remote learning for all students on Dec. 20 and 21. The buildings will still be open for in-person grief counseling.

Parents can call the school and schedule a time to meet with a counselor on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.