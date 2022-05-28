CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell City Schools has been awarded nearly one hundred thousand dollars from the state to improve school safety.

With that money the district superintendent — Matt Bowen — said they will be updating visitor background equipment.

They’re adding panic devices, upgrading video surveillance and other computer improvements.

Many of those updates are already in place the grant reimbursed money the district spent on upgrades.

“We can never be too safe. Our ongoing efforts to improve District safety is a top priority and our obligation to the students and families we serve,” the superintendent said in a statement.