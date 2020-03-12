Some valley schools taking waiver days to prepare for distance learning in wake of coronavirus

Some Valley schools are canceling classes so teachers can prepare to instruct students remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Valley schools are canceling classes so teachers can prepare to instruct students remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Campbell and Poland schools announced that classes are canceled Friday so teachers and staff can prepare take-home instructional materials and develop a plan for distance learning.

According to Campbell Superintendent Matthew Bowen, staff will gather Friday to create instructional resources and take-home materials for students. Students will not attend school that day.

Poland Superintendent David Jonofa said his staff will be doing the same thing on Friday and is canceling classes that day to prepare as well.

Classes will resume Monday, March 16.

“If the traditional school needs to be closed to students, please understand we will provide alternative access to curriculum to guarantee that student academic growth continues,” Bowen said.

In addition to educational materials, food services workers in Campbell will create a plan to deploy breakfast and lunches to students. If buildings are shut down, brown bag meals will be available to students via outdoor drive-up and walking locations throughout the community on a daily basis.

Beginning Monday, Bowen said social distancing will be practiced in all buildings. All extracurricular practices will be kept closed to the public and spectators may be encouraged to practice social distancing at games. Some special events may be canceled altogether if necessary, Bowen said.