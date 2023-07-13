CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)– Campbell residents who want the old Sheet and Tube homes to be torn down are being told to be patient.

That was the message last night during an open forum hosted by Mayor Brian Tedesco, the city council, the law director, and safety services. The homes were built in the early 1900s for steel mill workers.

Now, several of them are on the demo list, but the Mayor says it’ll take a while to get rid of the asbestos in the homes.

“Don’t start the fires, cause it just takes us longer to abate them. They have to put them out, have an investigation, the fire marshall has to come in, and it puts everybody back. If you see something, say something. If you see someone in one of those houses, call the police,” said Mayor Bryan Tedesco.

Recent fires at the site have also slowed the process down.

The mayor also said the city now has robocall meaning he can alert citizens by phone if the city is facing an emergency