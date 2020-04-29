Campbell prepares for virtual commencement, senior procession throughout community

The high school plans on recording each student as they walk across the stage to string together a video

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – As high school graduations inch closer, schools are putting together plans for virtual commencements.

“We wanted to make sure that it was special and it becomes a life-long memory with our students,” said Campbell Schools Superintendent Matthew Bowen.

Graduating from high school is something every student looks forward to, so this year, school districts are doing all they can to make everything special while also protecting everyone.

Just like many other schools, Campbell will do their commencement virtually.

“We do plan on complying with all the governor’s orders in order to create a virtual video that will be aired at a later day,” Bowen said.

But in order for that to happen, it will have to be filmed over multiple days.

“A virtual commencement ceremony will be conducted in such a way, the individual student and up to four members of the immediate family are going to be permitted to come into the field house, where they will walk across the stage with their name being called. It will be video and ultimately, those videos will be strung together,” Bowen said.

All while having no more than 10 people there at a time. Plus, everyone will have to wash their hands, wear masks and have their temperatures taken.

“They’ve worked very, very hard and we need to make every effort for them while still keeping our community and our staff and all our families safe,” Bowen said.

Bowen said they also plan on having a procession. Each student will be able to make their way through the community inside a car, truck or trailer.

“It will pass the individual residence of the student. So every single graduate could be recognized in front of their individual homes,” Bowen said.

But on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in-person commencements could possibly be held at outdoor stadiums if social distancing is maintained.

“At this point in time, based on the number of graduates, we feel that it’s in the best interest of our families to have it in this [virtual] manner,” Bowen said.

Bowen also said he’d wait for the Ohio Department of Education’s guidance before considering an in-person graduation ceremony.