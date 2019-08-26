Campbell police: Student who threatened to be ‘next school shooter’ faces upcoming expulsion hearing

Bowen said the student in-question is now on a 10-day out-of-school-suspension

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 15-year-old from Campbell is being held in Mahoning’s Juvenile Justice Center after police say he was overheard claiming he wanted to be “the next school shooter.”

“The kid admitted to it, and then he was backtracking and said it was just a joke,” said police chief Pat Kelly.

He’s charged with inducing panic and making false alarms.

In the wake of mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, and the recent arrests of two local young men who authorities say made threats online, the superintendent said the Campbell School District has a no tolerance policy.

“We talk about these things regularly. We have a school safety plan in place and we know we have to respond and respond accordingly,” said Superintendent Matt Bowen.

Bowen said the student in question is now on a 10-day out-of-school-suspension. He faces an expulsion hearing in the next few weeks where he could be removed from class for 180 days.

“We treat every incident as if it has potential of being a threat, but there is a difference between when we know it’s imminent and we know that this is something we need to look into,” Bowen said.

In the meantime, police and administrators are crediting two other students who reported the threats to the staff.

“Don’t be afraid to say it. If you see something on social media, tell the school, resource officer, tell the principal, tell your parent, teacher, an adult,” Kelly said.

“The thing that actually is most troubling to me are the situations where the students aren’t saying something. I’m more troubled by what we don’t know,” Bowen said.