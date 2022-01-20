Campbell police recognized for ‘use of force’ policy

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Police Department joins 550 other agencies in Ohio that have adopted and implemented use of force standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

That means that Campbell police are certified through the board by meeting use of force standards, including deadly force and how they recruit and hire new officers.

The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies.

The complete list of agencies that have and have not been certified can be found at: http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/.