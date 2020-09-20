UPDATE: Campbell Police found missing child safe at home

The child is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a white t-shirt

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell Police have found the four-year-old boy that was possibly missing Sunday morning.

Earlier Sunday, Campbell Police issued a statement, reporting a caller stated that someone found the boy, Black, wearing a white t-shirt, walking alone near Kirwan Homes overnight in Campbell. They also said that a friend posted it on Facebook and that she took the child to a bar, Club Privilege on South Ave. in Youngstown.

According to detectives, someone who was at the bar, knew the mom of the child and brought the kid home safely.

Campbell Police were out in the morning going door-to-door in the area to look for the missing boy and his family.