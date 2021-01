The crash happened in the 600 block of 12th Street

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Campbell are looking for a driver who they say took off from a crash.

That wreck caused 100 homes to lose power Friday morning.

It happened in the 600 block of 12th Street, according to a post on the Campbell Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The crash took out a utility pole, knocking out power to the traffic signal at the intersection of Coitsville and McCartney roads.

Power in the area has since been restored, according to First Energy’s website.