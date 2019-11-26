Campbell police help community members in need this Thanksgiving

Police donated Thanksgiving dinners to families like Alisha Morales, who lost her husband in a car accident last summer

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Thanksgiving is coming a little early for nearly two dozen families in Campbell, thanks to the local police.

Tuesday morning, officers loaded up turkeys and all the fixings and then delivered them to 22 families around town to help them this holiday.

The first was to Alisha Morales, who lost her husband in a car accident last summer. She has been raising her two daughters alone.

Police got the names of many of these families from local school officials and then collected donations of turkeys and sides and dropped them off Tuesday, allowing families to have a nicer holiday.