Campbell police find gun during traffic stop Friday

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Jackson Street man is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on a gun charge after a loaded 9mm handgun and an extra magazine of ammunition were found in his car.

Angel Delgado, 26, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was arrested about 7:35 p.m. Friday after a car he was driving was pulled over on Wilson Avenue near Coitsville Road for only having one headlight.

Reports said the officer who pulled Delgado saw a bag poking out from under a seat and asked if there was anything illegal inside. Delgado said no and gave permission for police to search the car, reports said.

Reports said the officer checked the bag and found the gun along with a second magazine of ammunition, reports said. Reports said there was 24 rounds of ammunition combined in the two magazines.