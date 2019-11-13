Campbell police chief planning to bring holiday cheer to families in need

Those plans include Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas gifts for families in need

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell’s police chief is bringing some holiday help to the people he serves.

Before Chief Pat Kelly took his current position, he led Youngstown police department’s community police division. Now, he is bringing similar events to his new force.

Those plans include Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas gifts for families in need.

Kelly said that the community steps up to help their own.

“We’re able to, we’re blessed so I want to give back, and it was just overwhelming. When we start making phone calls, they start coming to us. ‘Here’s $20.’ ‘Here’s $200.’ ‘Here’s all the turkey,’ and it’s just that people are good-hearted,” Kelly said.

The station plans to host four fill a cruiser events where officers will be collecting unwrapped gifts.

Dates for those events have not been set.