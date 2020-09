It will be Halloween night, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – According to Campbell’s mayor, trick-or-treat will go on as scheduled this year.

Mayor Nick Phillips says that’s the date and time set by city council, and there’s no reason to change it.

It a statement, Phillips said: