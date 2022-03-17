CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell residents got a shock when seeing their sewer bill recently.

The city did not receive the September water readings until November, so residents were not sent a sewer bill.

“We found out that we have a missing bill in October. The people in Campbell did not get billed for it,” said Mayor Bryan Tedesco.

The city elected not to add the amounts due in December, since it was the holidays. It did send two bills in February to catch up.

“I apologize that that happened, but we had to make a call because we have to pay other people with that money. It’s not our money,” Tedesco said.

Aqua handles water bills. The city handles the sewer bills for the county. The number of gallons you use should match the number you flush or send down the drain. That’s how the bills are calculated.

“So you can’t fool that mechanical water, whatever the water comes in the house. It reads that water, that gallon of water, and it goes to the household,” Tedesco said.

One change has come from this situation. Campbell has changed the date that the sewer bills will go out.

“So the 18th of every month, there’ll be getting their new bills. And it’s all over, that’s all over, it’s done with, so that’s water underneath the dam, and we’re moving on from here,” Tedesco said.

Some people may have trouble paying that back bill amount that is due. Mayor Tedesco recommends they ask MYCAP for assistance. There are forms inside City Hall.