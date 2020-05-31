Campbell mayor places curfew

He announced that everyone should be off the streets by 9 p.m.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell’s Mayor Nick Phillips placed the City of Campbell on a curfew Sunday evening in light of protests.

He announced that everyone should be off the streets by 9 p.m.

Mayor Phillips also stated that he had been informed of businesses closing in Youngstown and Boardman.

Mayor Phillips wrote a statement on Facebook. Here is just a segment of that statement: