YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man facing gun charges and robbery charges in two separate cases was sentenced Wednesday to four to six years in prison.

Judge John Durkin sentenced Craig Sims, 45, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from a May 2022 arrest by Mill Creek MetroPark Police; and robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm during an October car theft in Campbell.

In the Mill Creek case, Sims was arrested about 11:26 p.m. May 19, 2022, after a park police officer spotted a car he was driving parked in the Wick Recreation Area after hours.

Reports said Sims and a woman were in a hockey field having sex, and when the officer told them to go back to the car, he saw a handgun on the seat. Sims also said he had a small amount of marijuana in the car, reports said.

The gun was a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol, reports said.

Sims is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2011 conviction for carrying concealed weapons in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

While out on bond in that case, Sims was accused of taking a car from a man in the Kirwan Homes public housing project in Campbell.