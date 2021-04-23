Campbell man receives award from American Stroke Association

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man is the National 2021 Stoke Hero Award winner.



Mark Matasic earned the Caregiver Hero Award.

The American Stroke Association recognizes five everyday heroes in the face of stroke.

Matasic cared for his dad after a stroke left him paralyzed.

After his father died, Matasic started fighting for Ohioans to get critical care for a stroke as quickly as possible.

His father didn’t get lifesaving treatment at the hospital until almost 19 hours after his stroke.

“Now that I can use his story to help other people, to advocate for better systems of care so the same thing doesn’t happen to someone else that happened to my father, it means a lot,” Matasic said.

Since connecting with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Matasic has testified before state legislators on the need for stroke transport protocols and a stroke registry. He also writes newspaper editorials and articles for AHA newsletters about his father’s stroke care and his family’s difficulties.

The American Stroke Association chose six winners from across the nation.

About one in four people worldwide will have a stroke in their lifetime, according to the American Stroke Association.