Campbell man charged with failing to register as sex offender

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Campbell is facing charges after police say he failed to register as a sex offender.

Paul Douglas Scott, 55, was indicted on charges that he failed to register and update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Scott is convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior surrounding a child. The crime happened in 1999 in Pinellas County, Florida. His last known address was in Campbell.

The United States Marshall Service investigated the case.