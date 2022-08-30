CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A parent has been arrested for threatening to shoot up the high school because he was upset at the time it took his child to get dropped off by a bus.

James Hunsbarger, 42, of Jackson Street, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of making terroristic threats.

He is booked into the Mahoning County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said the high school principal informed police of threats made Wednesday. In one of the threats, reports said Hunsbarger threatened to “come to the school and shoot everyone.”

He also threatened to kill everyone in the bus garage, reports said.

Reports said Hunsbarger also left a message with the transportation department but there was no threat in that message.

Campbell Police Detective Ryan Bloomer said it was just the second day of school when Hunsbarger made his threat.

Hunsbarger was upset at how long it took a bus to drop his child off after school, Bloomer said.