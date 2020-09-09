Campbell library opens to public on Wednesday

The library offers a collection of more than 9,500 items for adults and kids

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a big day in Campbell as full library services returned to the city.

Emily Forni was excited and jumping for joy with Campbell Library reopening.

“I like that you get to see a whole bunch of books that you could read,” Forni said.

The library was operating out of the high school, but closed when the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools.

Now that it’s reopened, the library can help build STEAM learning concepts and help kids discover a passion for science when they are young.

“Offering things that talk about circuitry, motion, the human body and lots of fun ways to support that,” said library program director Erin Phemester.

The library is located inside the Campbell Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center on Struthers-Coitsville Road.

It offers a collection of more than 9,500 items for adults and kids, including movies, large print, fiction and nonfiction.

The partnership allows for shared activities. That means the school can access the library’s resources, which is a critical component for engaging young learners.

“A lot of times, people wait so late to introduce STEM and STEM activities. Why wait? Why wait until a child is in middle school or in high school?” said Campbell Superintendent Matthew Bowen.

The library was the first to join the collaborative effort. Once in-library programming can resume, you will see programs that can be held at the library or inside the Workforce and Cultural Center.

There will also be laptop, copy, fax and scanning services available for patrons.

“The Library is pleased to be able to bring full library services back to Campbell. As a founding partner in the CLWCC project, the Library congratulates Superintendent Matthew Bowen and his team on creating an amazing facility which will bring enormous economic benefits to the area,” said Library Executive Director Aimee Fifarek. “We also express our gratitude to the Campbell Schools for hosting our Campbell Library Express in the D’Amato Field House when the branch needed a temporary location.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the building capacity is limited to 13 and everyone must wear a mask while visiting the facility.

The library is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.