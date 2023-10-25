CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A new tax levy will be on the ballot in Campbell.

City leaders say the levy is needed to generate $225,000 a year to help EMT Ambulance provide 24-hour emergency medical services.

Officials say they gave strong consideration to establishing their own ambulance, but they claim the city simply can’t afford it.

“We don’t have the money to fund a full-time ambulance service. That’s roughly going to cost us about $1.3 million. We just don’t have it, and there’s no way to ask for that kind of money from voters. It’s unattainable in the city of Campbell,” said Campbell City County President George Levendis.

If passed, officials say the owner of an average $100,000 home will pay another $12 a month in taxes.

If the levy fails, the city could lose guaranteed ambulance service.