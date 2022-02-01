Campbell learning and cultural center attracting attention

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center is getting ready to announce a partner for phase three of development.

Senate candidate Tim Ryan toured the facility Thursday, which sits on the campus of Campbell City Schools. He got to see and hear about the work being done there.

The next phase will provide more services about education, skills and health to Mahoning Valley residents.

It will be specifically geared toward younger people.

“In that new space, we will really focus on students and young people in this entire area that are affected by trauma. The trauma is actually greater now than it has ever been before because of the pandemic,” said Campbell Schools Superintendant Matthew Bowen,

All three phases of the project have received $14 million in funding, grants, and other investments.